Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 93.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,127.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $282.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

