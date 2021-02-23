ParkinGo Market Capitalization Achieves $980,388.66 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. ParkinGo has a market cap of $980,388.66 and $750.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,001.92 or 0.99940838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040466 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00123661 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003528 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Token Trading

