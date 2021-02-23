Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) PT Lowered to $48.00 at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Parkland stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127. Parkland has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

