Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PKI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.82.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.24. 329,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Parkland has a one year low of C$17.57 and a one year high of C$46.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total transaction of C$1,666,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,256,299.11. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$196,052.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,455.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

