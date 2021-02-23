Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $106.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,550 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 171,639 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 46,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

