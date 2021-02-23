PARSIQ Hits One Day Volume of $6.76 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $135.53 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00074047 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00035115 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,499,077 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

