Particl 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95,222.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Particl has a market cap of $9.18 million and $95,222.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011366 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,768,248 coins and its circulating supply is 9,732,167 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

