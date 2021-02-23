Patrick Brickley Sells 2,967 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44.

On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.46. 637,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.