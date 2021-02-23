Patrick Brickley Sells 2,967 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44.
- On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20.
Shares of EVBG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.46. 637,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,585. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $178.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 235.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.
Everbridge Company Profile
Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.
