Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Trading Up 8.5%

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $24.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

