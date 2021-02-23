PayBX Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PayBX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.51 or 0.00792137 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00031312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00038567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00058455 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,323.25 or 0.04618003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

