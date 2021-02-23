PAYCENT Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $202,896.62 and $141.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.00716786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00037234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,098.96 or 0.04400807 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

