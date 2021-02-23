PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $9.11 on Tuesday, reaching $264.74. 712,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. The stock has a market cap of $310.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

