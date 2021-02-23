PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $43,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal stock traded down $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $310.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

