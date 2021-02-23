PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,654,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,125 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 6.32% of PC Connection worth $78,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in PC Connection by 7.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 6.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PC Connection by 98.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PC Connection during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $54.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

