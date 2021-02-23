PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.75

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $5.84. PCCW shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 587 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Get PCCW alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.