PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $988,004.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

PI is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,661,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 806,636,525 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

