Peercoin Price Hits $0.47 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $12.59 million and $93,031.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001117 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00333100 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,787,034 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

