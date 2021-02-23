Peerplays (PPY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $151,800.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 86.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 109.2% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $151,800.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.83 or 0.00470240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00068781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00079986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 144.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055422 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $237.78 or 0.00501790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076806 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

