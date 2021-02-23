Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 5,757 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00.

PEGA traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.98. The company had a trading volume of 358,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,043. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -174.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.66. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.