PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $886,149.40 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. PegNet has a market cap of $886,149.40 and $2,784.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.23 or 0.00441021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00064991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.72 or 0.00545213 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073278 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000479 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

PegNet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

