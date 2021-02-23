PegNet (PEG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,198.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $2,198.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.40 or 0.00475340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.76 or 0.00071010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00081524 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.09 or 0.00524365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073412 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

