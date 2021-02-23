PENG (PENG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $116.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One PENG coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PENG has a market cap of $368,267.63 and $116.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PENG has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PENG alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.00251006 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00039309 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,461,463,486 coins and its circulating supply is 7,827,995,123 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.