Peony Market Capitalization Reaches $990,984.68 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $990,984.68 and $2,761.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,747,424 tokens. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Token Trading

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

