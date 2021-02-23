Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Shares Up 3.7%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)’s stock price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 12,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 19,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMNXF)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

