Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 130.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.92. 54,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,061. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

