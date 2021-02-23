Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 8,892 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $54,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after purchasing an additional 929,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,976,000 after purchasing an additional 633,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,581. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.