Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 462.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $28.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $686.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $827.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

