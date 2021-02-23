Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,516 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 107.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,932 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Illumina by 502.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Illumina by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total transaction of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,555.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $12.50 on Tuesday, reaching $458.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $423.37 and its 200-day moving average is $354.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

