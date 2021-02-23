Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 364 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.10. 90,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.