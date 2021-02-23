Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 3,882 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $145.09. 305,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,029. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average of $129.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $146.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

