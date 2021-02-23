Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 3.34% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 20.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 92,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,140. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62.

