Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises 1.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.63% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 90,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,403,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 144,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.35. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $36.18.

