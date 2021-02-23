Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 227.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.98% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.14. 3,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,613. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14.

