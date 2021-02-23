Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,879 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 246.8% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 59,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. 478,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,548,566. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $189.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.