Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Trading 6.7% Higher

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) traded up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.47. 121,386,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 35,029,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Grupo Santander cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 4,575,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.