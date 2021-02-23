PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.80

Shares of PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 2131601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.72. The company has a market cap of £15.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

