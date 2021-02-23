Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $415.31

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.31 ($5.43) and traded as low as GBX 376 ($4.91). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 378.80 ($4.95), with a volume of 1,392,643 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.85).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In related news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 1,369,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 384 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £5,257,286.40 ($6,868,678.34).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.