Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) were down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 5,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAHGF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pets at Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

