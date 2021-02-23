PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.96

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 10447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

