Phantasma (SOUL) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $32.40 million and approximately $992,795.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,439.62 or 1.00022062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00041223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00127605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,180,094 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

