Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 20,140 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 20,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $919,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PHAT traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,593. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24.

Several brokerages have commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $598,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,814,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

