Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 44,876 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 44,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $2,117,249.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PHAT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 141,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,593. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

