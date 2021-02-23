Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 227.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,520 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $40,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.