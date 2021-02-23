Phoenix Global 24 Hour Volume Hits $588,837.00 (PHB)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Phoenix Global token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Global has a total market cap of $25.93 million and $588,837.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052226 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00729957 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00031499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00037294 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,473,542,380 tokens. The official message board for Phoenix Global is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing

Buying and Selling Phoenix Global

Phoenix Global can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

