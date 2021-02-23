PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Reaches $0.0491 on Top Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $2.79 million and $148,001.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00461302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00069940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00079829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00487827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00073490 BTC.

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

