Phore (PHR) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,941.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Phore has a total market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $25,941.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded up 46.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011376 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,390,762 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

