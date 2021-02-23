Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,827 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of Phreesia worth $13,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after acquiring an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $2,235,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE PHR traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 10,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,267. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.