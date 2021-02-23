PieDAO DEFI++ Market Cap Hits $1.62 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One PieDAO DEFI++ token can now be purchased for approximately $4.84 or 0.00009965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $9,224.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00469522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00080609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00513340 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00072715 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

PieDAO DEFI++ Token Trading

PieDAO DEFI++ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.