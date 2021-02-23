PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.60 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $17,413.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.70 or 0.00480427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00081747 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.80 or 0.00516409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00056017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073847 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 75,050,349 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

