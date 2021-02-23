Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.61. 652,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 430,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $146.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.40.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIRS)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
